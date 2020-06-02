Brazil Reports More Than 12,000 New Coronavirus Cases, 623 New Deaths

Health Ministry of Brazil reportedly said that the country has recorded 12,247 fresh coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours. It also said that the South American nation has recorded 623 more coronavirus related fatalities over the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 29,937. According to the John Hopkins tally, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 526447. Brazil Health Ministry reportedly said that the number of coronavirus cases in Brazil has exponentially risen in the month of May.

Brazil to ease lockdown restrictions

Amidst the growing number of cases, Brazil is planning to reopen the country drawing criticism from health experts. The South American nation is preparing to ease lockdown restrictions with President Jair Bolsonaro at the forefront in demanding the lifting of quarantine measures. The right-wing leader has time and again urged people to defy lockdown and get to business as usual, which has not gone down well even within his government.

🇧🇷 and 🇺🇸 continue to strenghten their cooperation on health issues, especially in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.(1/3) — Itamaraty Brazil🇧🇷 (@Itamaraty_EN) June 1, 2020



Foreign Ministry of Brazil tweeted, "US sent two million doses of hydroxychloroquine to help defend Brazil’s nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected. Furthermore, the United States will send 1,000 ventilators to Brazil." It also added that both the countries adopted a joint statement to safeguard public health, further limit the spread of the coronavirus, advance the early development of a vaccine, and save lives.

Image Credit: AP