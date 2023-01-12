In Brazil, Bolsonaro's Supporters Plan Protests Again; President Lula Beefs Up Security

The security in Brazil has tightened up after the Brazilian supporters of Bolsonaro created chaos in the government premises of Brasilia and have been planning to do it again, as per The Guardian. This comes after three days when thousand of Brazilians came onto the streets and attempted a coup.

As per local media reports, far-right activists had summoned “a mega nationwide protest to retake power” on January 11 afternoon, reported the Guardian. National public security forces were deployed to Brazil’s congress, supreme court, and presidential palace, where the people stormed and ransacked while protesting, on Tuesday night.

“These people are everything that is abominable in politics, and all the people who did this will be found and punished, ” said Lula da Silva while talking about the “barbaric” protest, reported CNN.

Lula beefs up security after the Brazil riots

Ricardo Cappelli has been put in charge of the capital’s security by President Lula. Cappelli said that such “unacceptable events” would not be tolerated again if Bolsonaro backers returned to the streets on Wednesday afternoon, reported The Guardian.

While talking about the Brazil Riots, the security in charge said, “But the right to protest cannot be confused with attacks on democratic institutions. The right to demonstrate cannot be confused with terrorist behaviour.”

In view of the recent breach, Justice Minister Flavio Dino had ordered the armed forces to set up the barriers and guard the congressional building on Saturday as the presence of the protesters continues in the area. Justice Minister Dino has described the Brazil protest as a "coup” and said the government would strengthen security in the capital.

Further, while updating about the current situation, he added, “There are still people on the internet saying that they are going to continue with terrorist acts. (But) they will not be able to destroy Brazilian democracy,” reported CNN.

Brazil rioters damage government property

Local and foreign media journalists including the Guardian were allowed to go into the building to document the desecration of the architect Oscar Niemeyer’s 1958 masterpiece, reported The Guardian. Windows smashed and scrawled with a puzzling mixture of profanity and faith.

Later, Paulo Pimenta, the Communications Minister, released a video of him walking into his office in the Planalto Palace where the furniture was overturned and offices along a corridor in disarray, as per CNN reports.