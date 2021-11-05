Jair Bolsonaro Calls Tower Of Pisa 'Pizza Tower'; Brazil President Triggers Meme Fest

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro became the latest meme material when he mispronounced the legendary Leaning Tower of Pisa as the "Pizza Tower". On Thursday, November 4, he said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5G auction in the Brazilian capital, Rio De Janeiro. "I have recently been to Italy to take part in the G20 summit and also visited the Pizza Tower," he was quoted as saying by the news agency Sputnik. Within no time, the pronunciation mistake triggered a wave of memes on social media platforms and President Jair Bolsonaro started trending under #TorreDePizza.

One of the users on Twitter, wrote, "Like Brazilian President, I also have been at the "Pizza Tower" [sic]." "HELP ME BOLSONARO SAID PIZZA TOWER INSTEAD OF PISA TOWER UNIRONICALLY [sic]," wrote another. Meanwhile, many users also posted funny pictures of "Pizza Tower" under the trending hashtag. Notably, this is not the first time the Brazilian President has goofed up as he recently called Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Jim Carrey, who is a famous Canadian-American actor

Take a look at some of the funniest memes under the trend

Like Brazilian President, I also have been at the "Pizza Tower"#TorreDePizza pic.twitter.com/hM0dKIyTOB — Mario Larangeira (@mariolarangeira) November 5, 2021

HELP ME BOLSONARO SAID PIZZA TOWER INSTEAD OF PISA TOWER UNIRONICALLY 💀💀💀💀💀 — farnie 🎠 EMPLOYED ERA (@babietao) November 4, 2021

Bolsonaro diz em discurso no leilão do 5g que visitou a Torre de Pizza, confundindo o nome da Torre de Pisa, um dos locais turísticos mais famosos e visitados da Itália. Virou meme. #ForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/WgIT5zOY7O — Jornalistas Livres (@J_LIVRES) November 5, 2021

Unvaccinated Bolsonaro denied entry to football match

Meanwhile, last month, Bolsonaro was denied entry to the Santos vs Gremio football match because he is still not vaccinated. The Brazilian President had said that he wanted to go for the Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos, however, he was prevented from attending the game because he is not inoculated against coronavirus, reported ANI. Notably, the Brazilian President has been seen frequently flouting the COVID-19 protocols, holidaying while his country reeled under the overburdened hospital systems, and downplaying the virus as ‘little flu’ when the pandemic hit. He also refused to impose the COVID-19 measures, as he called his mayors and the governors "problematic" for imposing lockdown, which he argued was more harmful than the virus itself.

