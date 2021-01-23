Jair Bolsonaro Could Face Charges In ICC Over Environmental Policies On Amazon Rainforest

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could face charges in the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his bulldozing environmental policies concerning the Amazon rainforest. According to The Guardian, indigenous leaders and rights groups have already moved the ICC against Bolsonaro's environmental policies, urging the court to open an investigation against the conservative President, whose tough policies have threatened the safety of both, the indigenous community and the forest itself.

According to the report, a French lawyer named William Bourdon has filed a request for a preliminary review in the International Criminal Court, which will decide whether to open an investigation against Bolsonaro and if yes, on what grounds. Bourdon, while speaking to the press, said that there is no deadline set for the court to decide on the issue, however, it is a matter of great urgency, he added. Bourdon said the devastation of Amazon is happening quicker than ever before, adding "we are running against the clock".

Deforestation all-time high under Bolsonaro

According to reports, deforestation in Brazil has hit an all-time high since Bolsonaro took over as the country's President in 2019. A total of 11,088 sq km of the forest area have been destroyed between August 2019 and July 2020. This accounts for a 9.5 percent increase from a year before. Amazon rainforest is reported to have lost about 17 percent of its original area and, at the current pace, is expected to reach a tipping point in the next 15 to 30 years.

Amazon rainforest witnessed its worst wildfire in a decade last year as Bolsonaro immediately tried to shift the blame on indigenous people. Bolsonaro said that indigenous people set fields on fire, which could be the reason for wildfires in deforested areas. However, indigenous leaders and environmental experts slammed Bolsonaro for the claim as they said it is the illegal ranchers who should be blamed for the wildfires and the President for emboldening them.

