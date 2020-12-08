Jair Bolsonaro's Bonkers 2020: Calls Covid 'Little Flu', Slams Pope, Gets Bird Bite & More

Ever since Covid-19 became the overarching theme of 2020, several world leaders, including and especially US President Donald Trump, have repeatedly made ridiculous and often bizarre statements or embroiled themselves in controversy of some sort or the other, with the entire situation becoming a clear test of their ability. Amid this, one who has hands down topped the chart of most bonkers Covid-time leaders is Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. With 2020 nearing its end, let's check out some of Bolsonaro's most indigestible remarks and actions amid and around the pandemic.

1. Coronavirus a 'little flu'

When the COVID-19 pandemic was still at its early stages, Bolsonaro unapologetically called the deadly virus "little flu", claiming it would disappear in few weeks and called on state Governors to not impose strict restrictions. Bolsonaro received a lot of criticism for his comments, including from his own countrymen, who lashed out at the President for being "irresponsible", which rings even more true given that Brazil went on to become the country with the third-most cases at 6,628,065 and over 177,000 deaths.

2. 'I cannot work miracles'

Even as casualties from the outbreak was piling up in the largest Latin American country, Bolsonaro was more worried about reopening the nation and get its economy running. When Bolsonaro was asked about the soaring deaths in Brazil, he shrugged off responsibility saying, "so what?". Bolsonaro said that he cannot "work miracles", angrily adding, "what do you want me to do?"

3. Recommending unproven treatment

Bolsonaro, like his friend in the White House, was recommending the unproven hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment, claiming he himself was taking the drug as a precautionary measure. Bolsonaro, who also eventually tested positive like his US counterpart, had said that he was also taking azithromycin despite no such recommendation from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

4. Downplaying of safety measures

Bolsonaro often downplayed the risk of the disease by visiting public places without a face mask. Bolsonaro would appear in packed places across the country, calling for the reopening of the country end of restrictions imposed by the states, such as social distancing and other health safety measures. Bolsonaro even removed his face mask moments after announcing that he had tested positive for the disease. The far-right leader also used his power to dilute a law that would have made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places.

5. Controversial take on COVID-19 vaccine

Bolsonaro's controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine is what makes him even more conservative than Donald Trump, who is known for disrespecting science more than any other world leader at the moment. Bolsonaro has said that he would refuse to take a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available, which is an extremely rare comment by a head of state of any country. Bolsonaro has rightly said that he would not make the vaccine mandatory, but his refusal to take a jab could lead to more people rejecting the treatment when available.

6. Zoom call with man who was taking a shower

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro also made headlines for other ridiculous things such as when a businessman showed up for a virtual meeting with the president sans clothes. The concerned man forgot to turn off his camera as he went to take shower while the meeting was still underway.

7. Gets Bit by giant Rhea bird

Bolsonaro also had to suffer a bite by a bird at the presidential palace earlier this year, while he was trying to feed it during a walk at his official residence. After testing positive for the virus, Bolsonaro was in isolation at his home, and one evening when he was taking a stroll and tried to feed the rhea bird getting a peck for his troubles.

8. Calls horrific Amazon forest-fire 'a lie'

Bolsonaro sparked worldwide outrage earlier this year after he called the Amazon fire a "lie". The President's comment came as reports of a rise in Amazon forest fire this year emerged. Brazil's national space research agency Inpe had said that scale of the wildfire in the Amazon rainforest has gone up by 17 percent this year in August as compared to the same period last year. However, Bolsonaro dismissed his own space agency's findings as a "lie", and then as his neighbours called for action, he challenged them to fly above the forest and see for themselves.

9. In Amazon tussle, attacks the Pope

In February this year, Bolsonaro raised eyebrows as he blasphemously attacked the Pope after the religious leader called for the protection of Amazon rainforest. Bolsonaro played to the galleries when he said that while the Pope may be Argentine, God is Brazilian, as he lashed out at the Holy See, and also didn't spare environmental group Greenpeace for publishing a report that highlighted the deforestation in Amazon. Bolsonaro has also been at the receiving end for his anti-climate policies such as allowing mining in the Amazon.

10. Attacks his country's own institutions

Bolsonaro garnered a lot of criticism earlier this year when he endorsed an anti-democracy protest calling for a junta rule in the country. The former military officer endorsed the protests called by his supporters that demanded dilution of country's constitution, that critics argued would have taken the country in the era of dictatorship.