Mexican Health Official Says Curbing Travel Over Omicron COVID Variant Not Very Useful

In response to the introduction of the novel Omicron coronavirus variant, Mexico's deputy health secretary, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez stated that measures to combat the new variant such as limiting travel or blocking borders are ineffective, as per the reports of Today Online. He also stated that some of the steps implemented by other countries are disproportionate to what scientific evidence suggests.

Ramírez went on microblogging site Twitter and stated that Omicron is the most recent SARS-CoV-2 variant to cause concern. He also remarked that some evidence suggests that it is more transmissible than earlier strains. However, according to him, it has not been demonstrated that the variant is more virulent or that it can evade the immune response elicited by vaccines. In the following tweet, he said that measures like border closures or travel restrictions are ineffective measures that harm the economy and the well-being of people. Ramírez also said that the amount of information being distributed about the new variant's hazards is disproportionate to what the existing scientific evidence shows.

Ómicron es la más reciente variante de preocupación del SARS-CoV-2; algunos datos sugieren que tiene mayor transmisibilidad que las previas. No se ha demostrado que sea más virulenta ni que evada la respuesta inmune inducida por las vacunas. 1/2 — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) November 28, 2021

Las restricciones de viajes o cierres de fronteras son medidas poco útiles; afectan la economía y el bienestar de los pueblos. La información difundida sobre los riesgos de la nueva variante es desproporcionada respecto a lo que muestra la evidencia científica existente. 2/2 — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) November 28, 2021

Mexico records 38 lakh cases of COVID with approx 3 lakh deaths

Till now Mexico has seen more than 38 lakh cases of COVIDwith approx 3 lakh deaths, according to WHO. Around 50% of the population of Mexico has been fully vaccinated. Ramírez also stated that 76 million 480 thousand 431 persons had been vaccinated against COVID, representing 85% of the population over the age of 18.

The Omicron variant which was discovered in South Africa has triggered worldwide anxiety, a wave of travel bans targeting southern Africa, and a drop in financial markets, as investors worry the new variant may stall the global recovery from the almost two-year-old pandemic. The World Health Organization has classed Omicron as a 'variant of concern' but has warned countries not to impose travel restrictions without first conducting a scientific and risk-based assessment, according to Today Online. Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, and Belgium have reportedly recorded cases of Omicron.

Many countries have imposed travel restrictions

Many countries have imposed travel restrictions after the discovery of the Omicron variant. According to IOL News, United Kingdon, USA, Seychelles, Japan, France, Netherlands, Singapore, Israel, India, Germany, Canada, Australia and The Philippines are among the countries that have banned aviation travel to the southern part of Africa.

(Image: AP)