Peru: At Least 32 People Dead And Several Injured In A Bus Accident Near Rimac River

At least 32 people lost their lives and several others were injured after a bus plummeted into a ravine in central Peru. As the driver lost control over the bus, the vehicle plunged about 100 meters to the banks of the Rimac River, according to news agency ANI. The accident occurred at around 4 am local time on Tuesday, August 31, on the central highway when the bus was heading to Lima.

Bus accident in Peru

Police Commander Cesar Cervantes told TV Peru that 32 people had lost their lives in the accident. The police have started the investigation to find the cause of the accident, as per the agency's report. The police department and the Fire Department have been searching through the debris, Peru's new channel cited senior official. Reportedly, the accident happened due to the overspeeding of the vehicle. Hernando Cevallos, the Minister of Health, has expressed condolences to the victims and their families and assured timely treatment for the injured.

Desde Arequipa, el ministro de salud, Hernando Cevallos, expresó sus condolencias y ratificó que el #Minsa garantiza la atención oportuna a los heridos. — Ministerio de Salud (@Minsa_Peru) August 31, 2021

It is reported that the bus carrying 63 passengers from Huanuco was heading to the capital Lima. As the bus reached Matucana, 72 kilometres east of Lima, the bus with a rock and fell towards the banks of Rimac River, reported the news channel. As per the channel's report, the driver of the bus was killed in the accident, but the assistant driver has been arrested by the police to find the cause of the accident.

On Sunday, August 29, at least 20 people died and over 50 remained missing after two boats collided in Peru’s Amazon Basin. According to Peruvian officials, the accident took place at 5.30 am (local time) on the Huallaga River in Muyuna. According to reports, in the aftermath of the accident, the authorities had initiated a rescue operation involving firefighters, policemen and sailors. One of the surviving passengers was quoted by the agency, saying he heard a boat with its light off approaching their boat.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: POLICIAPERU/Twitter)