Peru Elects Manuel Merino As New President Amid Political Turmoil

Peru on Tuesday, November 10, swore-in the head of Congress Manuel Merino as its new President after his predecessor was controversially ousted. Political turmoil intensified in the country following the Merino's surprise move a day earlier to remove President Martín Vizcarra. He was recently accused of trying to secure the military’s support for a congressional effort to boot Vizcarra out over unproven corruption allegations.

The former head of Congress and businessman Manuel Merino placed his hand on a Bible and swore to carry out the remainder of the current presidential term, which is set to expire in July of next year. Merino then wore the red and white presidential sash while wearing a face mask and stood as the nation’s anthem was played.

“This is a difficult moment for the country,” he said. “Today, the country does not look at the future with hope, but with worry", he added.

Protest during Merino’s swearing-in ceremony

Meanwhile, Merino’s swearing-in was met with protests on the streets of Peru’s capital a day after Congress voted to oust popular President Martín Vizcarra, who had campaigned against corruption. Peruvians widely suspected the legislators and decried Vizcarra’s removal as an apparent power grab. Further, the analysts warned that the country could be thrown into a new period of instability at the same time as it fights with the worst coronavirus outbreaks. Furthermore, the riot police blocked hundreds of protesters against Merino who banged pots and pans as he was sworn into office.

About Manuel Merino

The new president Merino is Peru’s third chief of state since 2016. Both Vizcarra and his predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, were pushed out by the powerful Congress, where neither managed to secure a majority bloc. Merino hails from the centre-right Popular Action party and is from the province of Tumbes along the country’s border with Ecuador. He served two terms in Congress, the first in 2001, before being elected again this year as part of a new slate of lawmakers voted into office after Vizcarra dismissed Congress in 2019.

Merino in his first remarks vowed to move forward with the presidential election planned for April 2021. He promised to improve health care to ensure the country is better prepared for a second virus wave. He also said he would boost the economy and crackdown on crime, during his address.

