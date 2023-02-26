Peru Recalls Envoy To Mexico After Prez Obrador Calls Boluarte Govt 'unconstitutional'

Peru President Dina Boluarte recalled the Peruvian ambassador to Mexico after the Mexican President called the Peruvian government “unconstitutional”. On Saturday, the Peruvian President’s office announced the move on Twitter. According to DW, Boluarte said that the South American country is recalling its ambassador in response to the comments made by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The Peruvian President accused Obrador of hurting ties and backing President Pedro Castillo’s attempt at a “Coup d’etat”.

“The Government of Peru has ordered the definitive retirement of its ambassador in the United Mexican States and in this way, diplomatic relations between Peru and Mexico are formally at the level of Chargé d'Affaires,” the office of the Peru President announced on Saturday. In the television address, the Peruvian President criticised Lopez's comments. "With his statements, Mr Lopez violates the principle of international law about non-interference in internal affairs, as well as those referring to the defence and promotion of democracy," the Peru President said in a television address on Friday, DW reported.

Mexico's inclination towards Castillo creates animosities with Peru

Mexico has been an ardent supporter of Castillo ever since he got elected in the South American country. Both Obrador and Castillo were the left-wing leaders who made their country join the Latin American ‘Pink Tide’ when they got elected as the head of the states. After Castillo was ousted and arrested by the Peruvian authorities, the Mexican government stated that they would grant asylum to the families of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo. According to The Wall Street Journal, back in December, Obrador said that the relatives of the former Peruvian president were given asylum after entering the Mexican Embassy in the Peruvian capital, Lima. Since then, Obrador has called the Boluarte administration “unconstitutional”.