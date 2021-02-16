Peru's Foreign Minister Steps Down Over 'secret Vaccination' Of Government Officials

Amid the nationwide stir and condemnation over government officials getting ‘secretly vaccinated’ against COVID-19, Peru's foreign minister on Monday announced her resignation. Elizabeth Astete stepped down over increased public angst and outrage for disregarding the planned coronavirus inoculation campaign for the frontline health workers, after 1 million of the total 23.1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccines, procured by the country, arrived last week. Ahead of Peru’s initiative to administer jabs to 31.9 million population, a report of government scandal emerged after former President Martín Vizcarra, dismissed from Congress last year in November over corruption allegations, told a local newspaper that he had received Sinopharm vaccine ‘secretly’.

President of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, told the local television channel America that his finance minister Astete has resigned following a report about “ jeopardy to the enormous effort of many Peruvians working on the front line against COVID.” Sources of Associated Press confirmed that the Peruvian leader acknowledged citizens’ anger regarding the unexpected situation, further stating, that the health minister Pilar Mazzetti, also resigned last week for concealing the information after the incident came to legislators' notice.

[Peru's first 1 million doses of vaccines arrive at the airport. Credit: Twitter/@FSagasti]

[Credit: Twitter/@FSagasti]

“I can assure you that this decision will not affect the arrival of the committed vaccines or the ongoing negotiations to guarantee vaccines for all Peruvians, for which our government will continue to work tirelessly,” Peru’s President said on Twitter, amid speculations about vaccination campaign being affected due to corruption.

Outgoing finance minister apologizes

Peruvian President, Francisco Sagasti, assured citizens, saying, “All the agreements on clinical trials with vaccines in Peru were made prior to the Transitional and Emergency Government that I have the honour to preside,” further indicating that his government, more than ever, was focused on “transparency and firmness.” He informed, that the resignation for the health minister was handed to the vice minister of public health, Luis Suárez Ognio, and he received Chancellor Elizabeth Astete's letter of resignation, on February 15.

Sagasti further announced Health Minister Oscar Ugarte as the new health minister, additionally dismissing all ministers who secretly received the Chinese jab. A probe was underway to identify all politicians who were vaccinated in the month of September with the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, according to sources of the Associated Press. The outgoing finance minister, Astete, apologized for taking the due on Jan. 22. “I am aware of the serious mistake I made, which is why I decided not to receive the second dose,” she said.

