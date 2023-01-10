Thousands In Brazil Hold Massive Pro-democracy Rallies To Condemn Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters

After pro-Bolsonaro supporters stormed the legislature, executive and the judiciary of Brazil, drawing condemnation from the entire world, major cities led pro-Democracy demonstrations to lambast the conduct of the rioters in Brasilia. Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refused to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Chants of “No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!” were high as thousands of Brazilians streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, demanding retribution against the supporters of Bolsonaro who vandalised critical infrastructure in the capital. The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon, reported AP.

“These people need to be punished, the people who ordered it need to be punished, those who gave money for it need to be punished,” reported AP citing Bety Amin, a 61-year-old therapist on Sao Paulo’s main boulevard. The word “DEMOCRACY” stretched across the back of her shirt. “They don’t represent Brazil. We represent Brazil.”

Protesters’ push for accountability evokes memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship. A 2014 truth commission report sparked debate over how Brazil has grappled with the regime’s legacy.

'No amnesty' for rioters

Brazilian police on Monday had already rounded up roughly 1,500 rioters, with some caught in the act of trashing Brazil’s Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace, while the majority were detained the following morning at an encampment in Brasilia. Many were held in a gymnasium throughout the day, and videos shared on pro-Bolsonaro social media channels showed some complaining about poor treatment in the crowded space.

President Lula signed a decree ordering the federal government to assume control of security in the capital Sunday. It was approved by Congress’ Lower House on Monday night, and now proceeds to the Senate. But pro-democracy protesters on Monday sought to ensure that their message — “No amnesty!” — was heard by the authorities responsible for investigating and prosecuting, as well as far-right elements who might dare defy democracy again.

