Unknown Creature Resembling Chupacabra 'takes A Walk' In Bolivian City

Residents of Bolivia became witness to what local media termed as an “unusual UFO sighting” recently. The incident happened in the city of Santa Cruz, where people claimed that the “alien” not only hovered atop their houses but also landed on the planet. According to witness accounts reported by Argentine daily El Tribuno, the “alien” later stepped out of his spaceship, strolled around in the town of Monteagudo, before taking off.

Halo of light

The newspaper reported the extraterrestrial being resembled the mythical being Chupacabra and had a height to be roughly 30 centimetres. Prior to its appearance, residents reported seeing a halo of light in the sky. They further claimed that the alien after its walkabout returned to its space ship and departed for a destination unknown. The only traces that remained of its visit were circles in the grass, from where a UFO took off.

An alleged #alien terrorizes Santa Cruz, Bolivia after #ufo lights spotted in the sky, 27 April 2021. Witnesses describe creature "has very large eyes, but cannot see, and who has hands with three fingers" More info at https://t.co/BUxyUUZfnW #ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/ScmxeB8LkX — UFO Sightings Weekly (@weekly_ufo) April 30, 2021

Speaking to El Tribuno newspaper in the aftermath, one of the witnesses, Javier Aliaga claimed that he heard a “crash like thunder” as the unidentified object entered the sky. UFO sightings have increased manifolds during the recent weeks. As per the data by the National U.F.O. Reporting Center, reports of alien spaceships in the US have increased by about 1,000 to 7,200 over the course of last year. These unconfirmed sightings have jumped by 1000 compared to last year when the centre dedicated to the Collection and Dissemination of Objective UFO Data registered over 7,200 instances of possible UFOs in the skies. It alleged that in 2020, the instances of UFO sightings registered with the agency spiked 31 per cent. Last year in December, NUFORC reported at least two alleged sightings of probably authentic UFOs by airline crew members.

The United States military pilots and satellites have recorded several UFO sightings that have been made public, including those that evaded sound barriers and had no sonic boom, the former director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe told Fox News last month. He added that the UFO sightings were "difficult to explain.” Ratcliffe who served the Trump administration revealed that the intelligence would be releasing a classified report of what the US military calls “unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs)” to the Pentagon by June 1.

(Representative Image: Pixabay)