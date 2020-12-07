Venezuela: Maduro Set To Tighten Grip On Power, US-backed Rival Alleges 'fraud'

As Venezuelans vote in legislative elections amid the political upheaval, President Nicolas Maduro is set to tighten his grip on power in an attempt to overthrow his US-backed rival Juan Guaido, who is alleging polls as ‘fraud’. Maduro’s Socialist Party will secure 227-seat in the National Assembly if he leads in the elections contested by nearly 14,000 candidates, and close to 100 political parties amid the COVID-19 crisis that has ripped the Venezuelan economy to shards. With the health crisis that has pushed the country's resources to the brink, Venezuelans are looking up to a strong leader to lead response for securing the country's future. Since 2019, Venezuela has hit a record 4,000 percent inflation that has worsened amid the pandemic.

"Time has come to vote for peace, for the country, for the future,” Maduro told supporters. Meanwhile, his rival took to Twitter and wrote, “How’s Maduro’s fraud going? Failed”. The elections aimed to topple the South American strongman leader witnessed long lines of voters despite pandemic outside booths as the opposition leaders condemned the parliamentary voting calling for a boycott, according to broadcaster TRT.

Read: US Imposes Sanctions On Chinese Firm Over Alleged Role In Venezuela Internet Crackdown

Read: Venezuela Receives Over 5mn Doses Of Vaccines From UNICEF, President Expresses Gratitude

RT @MonederoJC: Tomorrow, in compliance with its Constitution, there will be elections in Venezuela, supervised by 300 electoral experts from 34 countries. The opposition is participating in them. Trump lost his elections. It is convenient [...] https://t.co/4GL9Kh1NQs — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) December 6, 2020

RT @dcabellor: I will be brief: I do vote! — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) December 6, 2020

Opposition alleges 'fraud'

Meanwhile in his first official statement during polling, Maduro told reporters outside the Caracas' main military barracks that he was determined to put an end to the domination of fraudulent party in the legislative assembly, adding, that he would overthrow his rival who had inflicted cruelty, pain, and suffering on the country. Meanwhile, critics allege that the Venezuelan President had rigged the elections to weaken the opposition.

RT @ConCiliaFlores: To continue to guarantee the supreme happiness of the people. To once again legitimize our democratic system. This 6D, exercise your right to vote ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ye2vpd60DD — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) December 6, 2020

Maduro's event is a fake election that doesn't meet international democratic standards. Both the U.S. and E.U. won't recognize it, like almost all of Venezuela's authentic opposition parties. We support @jguaido's push for genuine elections and a return to democracy. https://t.co/kURH1HRJsz — JBarsaUSAID (@JBarsaUSAID) December 7, 2020

According to sources of AP, ahead of the polling, the Supreme Court of Venezuela deemed loyal to Maduro had appointed a new elections commission, including three members sanctioned by the US and Canada. The opposition alleged that the leader had prohibited any participation of the opposition-led congress in the democratic election procedures as the law states. Guaidó's opposition movement has planned to hold a referendum for a popular vote of the civilians whether they wanted Maduro’s party to rule the country.

Venezuela's electoral fraud has already been committed. The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. What's happening today is a fraud and a sham, not an election. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 6, 2020

Canada will not recognize the results of the December 6 electoral process in #Venezuela. We stand with the people of 🇻🇪 in their fight to restore #democracy.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/zhAZLm7gC0 — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) December 7, 2020

This Sunday #6Dec, we will once again demonstrate to the world the firm democratic commitment of the Venezuelan people and the transparency of a fully automated electoral system, the most audited and secure. pic.twitter.com/suxliFv2Ha — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) December 6, 2020

Read: Son Of Venezuela's Maduro Emerges, Runs For Congress

Read: Venezuela President Votes In National Assembly Elex