Venezuela: Maduro Set To Tighten Grip On Power, US-backed Rival Alleges 'fraud'

Maduro’s Socialist Party will secure 227-seat in Venezuela's National Assembly if he leads in the elections contested by nearly 14,000 candidates,100 parties.

Venezuela

As Venezuelans vote in legislative elections amid the political upheaval, President Nicolas Maduro is set to tighten his grip on power in an attempt to overthrow his US-backed rival Juan Guaido, who is alleging polls as ‘fraud’. Maduro’s Socialist Party will secure 227-seat in the National Assembly if he leads in the elections contested by nearly 14,000 candidates, and close to 100 political parties amid the COVID-19 crisis that has ripped the Venezuelan economy to shards. With the health crisis that has pushed the country's resources to the brink, Venezuelans are looking up to a strong leader to lead response for securing the country's future. Since 2019, Venezuela has hit a record 4,000 percent inflation that has worsened amid the pandemic. 

"Time has come to vote for peace, for the country, for the future,” Maduro told supporters. Meanwhile, his rival took to Twitter and wrote, “How’s Maduro’s fraud going? Failed”. The elections aimed to topple the South American strongman leader witnessed long lines of voters despite pandemic outside booths as the opposition leaders condemned the parliamentary voting calling for a boycott, according to broadcaster TRT.

Opposition alleges 'fraud'

Meanwhile in his first official statement during polling, Maduro told reporters outside the Caracas' main military barracks that he was determined to put an end to the domination of fraudulent party in the legislative assembly, adding, that he would overthrow his rival who had inflicted cruelty, pain, and suffering on the country. Meanwhile, critics allege that the Venezuelan President had rigged the elections to weaken the opposition. 

According to sources of AP, ahead of the polling, the Supreme Court of Venezuela deemed loyal to Maduro had appointed a new elections commission, including three members sanctioned by the US and Canada. The opposition alleged that the leader had prohibited any participation of the opposition-led congress in the democratic election procedures as the law states. Guaidó's opposition movement has planned to hold a referendum for a popular vote of the civilians whether they wanted Maduro’s party to rule the country. 

