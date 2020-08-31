Venezuela Sends Opposition Leader Juan Requesens To Home Detention After 2yrs In Jail

Venezuelan authorities have released opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens to home after he was detained for two years in jail on suspicion of participating in a failed drone attack on President Nicolás Maduro, his family said on Friday, August 28.

Social media images showed Requesens arriving home and being greeted by his relatives. Rafaela Requesens, his sister, informed on Twitter that he had been released to home detention.

Rafaela Requesens wrote, "Although today my brother will be able to sleep in his house and in his own bed, there are many innocent Venezuelans who can’t do this". “We’re not going to stop fighting for them". She also strongly appealed on Twitter for full freedom for all political prisoners and freedom for Venezuela.

382 opposition leaders detained

Foro Penal, a Caracas-based prisoner rights group, is reported to have stated by the end of July, 382 opposition leaders were being detained in Venezuela. The group added that other lawmakers and military officials are among the prisoners. According to the reports, the Venezuelan authorities have not further commented on Requesens' release or explained anything about what caused the federal decision to move him to house arrest.

The 31-year-old political leader was arrested by Venezuelan security forces days following the August 2018 attack when two drones exploded at an outdoor military ceremony, not injuring Maduro.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, is reported to have welcomed Requesens’ release. She has been critical of Maduro’s brutal tactics over Venezuelans, including its opposition lawmakers.

“This decision is a very positive gesture,” Bachelet was quoted by Associated Press. “I encourage the authorities to continue taking similar measures that contribute to improving the human rights situation in the country and that allow progress in the political dialogue.”

Venezuela, one of the most urbanized countries in Latin America and once rich in crude oil, is facing a major economic downturn with more than 5 million people fleeing to neighbouring countries in recent years. The country is hard hit by soaring inflation and scarcity of basic goods which has left many struggling in poverty.

Juan Guaido, an opposition leader, is leading a campaign backed by the US and many other countries to oust the incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who remains in power with support from military and international allies like Russia, China, Cuba, Turkey, and Iran.

