Venezuela President Maduro Takes A Jib At Columbia For Suggesting Missile Deal With Iran

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, following suspicions over his growing ties with Iran, said that it would be a ‘great idea’ to purchase missile systems from the Islamic Republic after Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez accused him of such shrouded plans.

In a tongue in cheek remark, Maduro credited the Colombian President for the idea and said the idea of buying missile systems from Iran had not occurred him or his administration.

Growing ties between Iran and Venezuela

During a televised meeting, wherein Maduro was speaking to his cabinet ministers, the Venezuelan President told his defence minister Vladimir Padrino to take note of the idea and then joked that they should also try to keep it a secret. Bilateral ties between Venezuela and Iran have seen an uptick in recent months with both nations joining hands against aggressive anti-US sentiment.

In defiance of US sanctions, Iran delivered 1.53 million barrels of gasoline to Venezuela and has also been providing the Latin American country with supplies and skilled labour.

Earlier, Colombian President Marquez had cited anonymous intelligence reports in his accusations against Venezuela and claimed that in addition to trying to secure missile systems, Venezuela was also supplying armed groups in Colombia with weapons made in Russia and Belarus.

The Colombian President, as well as 50 other countries, do not consider Maduro to be the legitimate head of Venezuela and have called him a dictator. They consider opposition leader Juan Guaido to be the nation’s president.

The allegations against Venezuela were made by the Colombian President during a virtual event, and immediately after Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza termed them baseless. She claimed the accusations were made up in an attempt to distract people from the fact that Colombia still suffers from constant massacres, uncontrolled violence, and drug trafficking.

However, the accusation, irrespective of its merits, alarmed people in Washington. Florida Senator Rick Scott, in a tweet, said any attempts by Venezuela to buy missiles from Iran were ‘dangerous’ and that the continued presence of China and Iran in the country was a threat to the United States and regional.

Venezuela and the surrounding region have been in a volatile state for years now. In the last national election, the results were contested with led to both Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido declaring themselves as President of Venezuela.

The move was followed by political turmoil in the country forcing thousands of people to flee from Venezuela. Currently, more than 1.7 million Venezuelans reside in Colombia. Venezuela also contains one of the largest reserves of oil in the world making the country extremely strategically important.

