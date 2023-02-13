Watch: Lightning Strikes Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Leaving The Internet Stunned

Netizens were left completely awestruck after a thunderbolt struck Brazil’s Christ The Redeemer Statue. The statue which is 100 feet long, is located in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The magnificent visuals of the statue getting struck by the lighting went viral instantly. The 100-feet long beautiful statue of Jesus Christ was created by French Sculptor Paul Landowski and is also part of the decorated list of “Seven Wonders of the world”.

The stunning visuals were shared by Instagram user @fsbragaphotos who said that the recordings were taken somewhere around 6:55 PM on February 10. “How I love a timelapse and it gets difficult in this case, huh… So here’s a video of two lightning strikes the Christ the Redeemer Statue today,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “Recorded on February 10, 2023, at 6:55 p.m. (Christ) and 7:03 p.m. (Antennas),” he added in the post. The video shared by the user has over 950 thousand views and 45.4 thousand likes on Instagram. In the comments section of the post, the netizens were left in complete awe of the beautiful visuals captured by the Instagram user.

Christ The Redeemer

Christ The Redeemer is a colossal statue of Jesus Christ located at the top of Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro. The stunning statue was completed in 1931 and became emblematic of both the city of Rio de Janeiro and Brazil. The Statue is also touted as the largest Art Deco-style sculpture in the world.

The netizens were completely enamoured by the visuals of Christ standing tall against the Thunderbolt. One Instagram user wrote, “It gives me goosebumps to see this lightning falling on Christ. He’s there in the same way, sublime, powerful and quiet with the light falling on him.” Another Instagram user complimented the person behind the lens. “Congrats on the Photo!! Your photo deserves to go around the world,” the user wrote. Another user wrote, “Marvellous!! The click at the right time!!”