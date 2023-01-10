Where Is Bolsonaro? Wife Michelle Bolsonaro Says, 'In Hospital For Abdominal Discomfort'

Amid the Brazil riots, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted with abdominal pain to a hospital in Florida, said his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, in an Instagram story.

The news of hospitalisation comes after hundreds of his supporters stormed the capital Brasilia on Sunday. The violent protest had taken a different turn which takes you back to the Capitol Riots that happened on January 6, 2021. The Brazil protesters have harmed public property and trashed government offices. As of Monday, about 1,500 people had been arrested, according to Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino, reported CNN.

The riots have attracted strong condemnation from the international community, including the US, Canada, and Mexico. Whereas Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed to punish Congress invaders, the alleged supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, as per BBC reports.

Lula further blamed the police authorities of Brazil who failed to contain the protests in Brazil. Taking to social media, Brazil's President Lula wrote, "It is the DF police who have to do security in the DF, who did not. Due to the incompetence and bad faith of the people who take care of the security of the DF."

Quem tem que fazer a segurança do DF é a polícia do DF, que não fez. Por incompetência e má fé das pessoas que cuidam da segurança do DF. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 8, 2023

Why is Jair Bolsonaro missing amid these Brazil Riots?

Meanwhile, the former President's wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, informed that he has been admitted to a hospital near Orlando on Monday for abdominal “discomfort” related to injuries from a knife attack during a political rally in 2018. On her official Instagram account, she posted a story where she wrote, "My dear ones, I come to inform you that my husband Jair Bolsonaro is under observation at the hospital, due to a abdominal discomfort resulting from the aftermath of the stab wound he took in 2018 from a former PSOL member. We are in prayer for his health and for Brazil. God bless us."

Later, former President Bolsonaro's official Twitter account shared his photo in the hospital where he can be seen lying on the bed. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "After being stabbed in Juiz de Fora/MG, I underwent 5 surgeries. Since the last one, for 2x I had adhesions that led me to other medical procedures. Yesterday new adherence and discharge from hospital in Orlando/USA. Grateful for the prayers and messages of prompt recovery."