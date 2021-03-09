Wildlife Physician Sets World Record For Longest Tyrolean Traverse Over Lava Lake; Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR), on March 8, marked the occasion of International women’s day by sharing a world record made by a Brazilian woman for the longest traverse over a lava lake. In the video posted on Instagram, the Guinness records showed how doctor Karina Oliani prepared and executed her daredevil task. The nearly five-minute-long clip shows her climbing the mountain top and making her way atop the volcanic lava lake Erta Ale in Afar, Ethiopia.

1187 degree burning lava

As per the record organisation, doctor Karina Oliani trekked with her team into the vast desert of Africa. After a death-defying suspension across a creator of 1187 degree burning lava, the wildlife physician and video producer has achieved the world’s longest Tyrolean traverse over a lava lake with a distance of 100.58m.

“Since I was a very little kid, I was always fascinated by nature and big challenges. And I thought, what could be a bigger challenge than traversing the largest lava lake on Earth?” she was quoted as saying by Guinness world records. READ | Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Son Heung-min break PL goal scoring record in Palace rout

According to the organisation, Oliani’s initial motivation for her record stemmed from her love of interacting with the wonders of the world. “Outdoor challenges have always been my passion, and because of this, I've participated in countless expeditions at sea, up mountains, in jungles and in the desert, including climbing Everest,” the doctor said.

The post has created a stir on the internet garnering over 270,017 views and thousands of comments. “I think she took the lava safe game we used to play as kids real” wrote a user. “Me thinking that she was going to do it by foot”, added another. Wait till she goes to the Netherlands, added a third.

