South Carolina Mass Shooting: 4 Killed, 20 Injured In Indiscriminate Firing At Willie's Bar And Grill

South Carolina: A mass shooting occurred at Willie's Bar and Grill on South Carolina's St Helena Island in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in the deaths of four people. According to the police, at least 20 others also sustained injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. As per reports, the shooting took place around 1 am, when the bar was crowded with patrons.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of gunfire at Willie's Bar and Grill, prompting deputies to rush to the scene. After arriving at the site, the police found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with four people pronounced dead at the scene. The injured were taken to various hospitals, with four reported to be in critical condition.

The law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the shooting. The police have secured the scene and are reviewing surveillance footage to identify the accused. The police have also urged anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the shooting has left the locals in fear and chaos, with many expressing sadness and outrage. Willie's Bar and Grill, which describes itself as ‘a hub of warmth and friendship in the heart of our beloved community’, is a popular gathering spot for locals and visitors alike.

On the other hand, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has assured the public that they are making efforts to trace and nab the culprits. "Our thoughts are with all the victims and their loved ones…..We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident," the department said in a statement.