South Korea Orders Checks on Boeing Fuel Switches After AI171 Ahmedabad Tragedy

New Delhi: South Korea is preparing to issue a directive requiring all domestic airlines operating Boeing aircraft to inspect the fuel cutoff switch locking mechanisms, after a fatal Air India crash last month raised global safety concerns.

The decision follows a preliminary investigation that revealed both fuel switches on the Boeing 787-8 involved in the crash unexpectedly flipped from "run" to "cutoff" mode moments after takeoff. The tragic incident killed 260 people, including 241 passengers and 19 crew members, shortly after departure from Ahmedabad, India.

FAA Advisory from 2018 Under Fresh Scrutiny

At the heart of the investigation is a 2018 safety advisory issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which recommended but did not mandate that airlines inspect the fuel cutoff switch locks on several Boeing aircraft models, including the 787. AThe advisory aimed to ensure these switches couldn’t be accidentally moved in-flight.

Although both Boeing and the FAA recently reaffirmed that the fuel switch locking system is safe, multiple global aviation authorities are now opting for precautionary inspections in light of the recent crash.

Air India Crash Prompts Immediate Action

According to the preliminary report by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), both engines of the Air India plane lost power seconds after takeoff. The report confirmed that the fuel switches had flipped to cutoff mode, but the exact reason whether mechanical or human error remains under investigation.

Air India had not performed the FAA-recommended inspections, citing that the 2018 advisory was not mandatory. However, maintenance logs show the aircraft's throttle control module, which houses the fuel switches, had been replaced in 2019 and 2023 during routine scheduled maintenance.

Global Response: Inspections Ordered Across Airlines

After the crash, many airlines and aviation officials quickly took action:

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to inspect fuel switch locking systems on all Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.

Etihad Airways instructed its pilots to be extra cautious when operating fuel switches on 787 aircraft.

Air India Group began fleet-wide checks over the weekend. A source told Reuters that half of its 787s and nearly all 737s have already been inspected, with no issues found so far.

Japan Airlines (JAL) confirmed it is closely monitoring the investigation and will act as needed.

South Korea’s transport ministry has confirmed its intent to order inspections of Boeing jets operated by Korean airlines, aligning with the FAA’s earlier advisory. A timeline for implementation has not yet been provided.

Boeing and FAA Maintain Systems Are Safe

While global regulators are taking action, Boeing and the FAA maintain that inspections are not necessary. Internal notices sent over the weekend assured airlines that the fuel switch locks were functioning correctly and did not pose a known safety risk.

Still, the re-emergence of the 2018 FAA advisory and its apparent link to a catastrophic failure has placed renewed pressure on Boeing’s safety assurances.

Air India Urges Caution Amid Ongoing Probe