South Korea Sets June 3 as Date of Election to Replace Yoon After Martial Law Disaster

South Korea will hold a snap election on June 3 to replace Yoon Suk-yeol after his removal from office over martial law disaster.

In a historic and unanimous 8-0 decision, the Constitutional Court of South Korea last week upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, officially removing him from office. In its remark, the court said that the declaration of martial law ‘violated’ people’s basic rights. The ruling followed the allegations of abuse of power and mishandling of state affairs, which sparked widespread political unrest.

With this verdict, Yoon becomes the second president in South Korean history to be ousted through impeachment.

Why did the court remove Yoon from office?

All eight of the Constitutional Court’s current justices upheld the impeachment motion and dismissed Yoon as president.

The constitutional crisis began on December 3 when Yoon declared martial law and dispatched troops to the National Assembly. Lawmakers defied hundreds of soldiers and police officers to enter the legislative chamber and unanimously voted to lift martial law within hours.

On December 14, the liberal opposition-controlled assembly impeached Yoon and suspended his presidential powers, accusing him of violating the constitution by declaring martial law, deploying troops to the legislature and election offices, and attempting to arrest opponents.

The constitution limits the exercise of martial law to times of war or comparable national emergencies. Yoon argued his decree was necessary to bring attention to what he called an “anti-state” main opposition party that abused its legislative majority to obstruct his agenda.

Yoon Still Faces Criminal Charges

Yoon was released from prison in March after the Seoul Central District Court cancelled his arrest and allowed him to stand trial without being detained.

But as a former president, Yoon has lost the presidential privilege that protected him from most criminal prosecution except on grave charges like rebellion. Prosecutors can now pursue other criminal charges related to Yoon’s martial law declaration and seek to detain him.

Legal experts said the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of Yoon could increase the chance he will be convicted of rebellion charges at the Seoul Central District Court.