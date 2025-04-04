South Korean Constitutional Court Removes President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial Law Declaration

In a landmark ruling on Friday, South Korea’s Constitutional Court officially removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office following his controversial declaration of martial law late last year. The decision has triggered a need for a mandatory presidential election within the next 60 days. The President was impeached in December last year.

Yoon, who declared martial law on the night of December 3, cited alleged infiltration of anti-state and North Korean forces within the government. However, investigations and testimony from senior military and police officials revealed that Yoon had ordered them to detain opposition lawmakers and obstruct the National Assembly from voting to overturn his emergency order.

In a historic and unanimous 8-0 decision, the Constitutional Court of South Korea upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, officially removing him from office. In its remark, the court said that the declaration of martial law ‘violated’ people’s basic rights. The ruling followed the allegations of abuse of power and mishandling of state affairs, which sparked widespread political unrest.

With this verdict, Yoon becomes the second president in South Korean history to be ousted through impeachment.

While ordering the dismissal of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the court further said that by sending troops on the streets of the country, the conservative leader has ‘violated his duty as commander-in-chief'.

As per reports, Lee Jae-myung, leader of main liberal opposition Democratic Party, is likely to become the country's next President.

What is martial law and why did Korea's President declare it?