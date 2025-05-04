South Sudan's Fangak County Rocked By Series Of Bombings: Seven Killed, 20 Injured, and Last Hospital Destroyed

Juba: A series of deadly bombings struck Fangak county in South Sudan, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people and injuring 20 others. The attacks, which targeted the last remaining hospital and pharmacy in the county, have left the local population in a state of major crisis. The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has confirmed that the hospital, which served a population of over 110,000 people, has been severely damaged, and the pharmacy has been burnt to ashes.

According to reports, the bombings, which are believed to have been carried out by drones, occurred in the town of Old Fangak, located in the Greater Upper Nile region. The first bomb was dropped on the pharmacy, which caused a massive damage to the structure and it also led to a eruption of fire which burnt the entire pharmacy. A second bomb was then dropped, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people and injuring many more. The attacks have left the locals in a state of shock and fear, with many wondering who was behind the attacks and what their motives were.

The destruction of the hospital and pharmacy has had a serious impact on the local population. The people of Fangak county, with limited access to healthcare services, are now facing a critical situation. MSF has condemned the attacks saying, “Old Fangak Hospital is the only hospital in Fangak county, serving a population of over 110,000 people who already had extremely limited access to healthcare.”

The attacks come at a time when South Sudan is still recovering from a brutal civil war that lasted for five years.

A peace deal was signed in 2018, bringing an end to the conflict between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those loyal to First Vice President Riek Machar. However, tensions remain high, and the recent arrest of Machar on charges of trying to stir up a rebellion has sparked international concern that conflict could flare anew.