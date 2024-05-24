Updated May 24th, 2024 at 07:59 IST
Spain: 4 Dead, 16 Injured as Building Collapses at Mallorca Beach
Reports suggested that there were people dancing on a terrace that collapsed on top of another floor underneath.
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Four people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries after a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca in Spain, media reports said.
The injured were admitted to local hospitals.
The accident took place in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists, news agency AP reported. According to media reports, the structure also housed a restaurant called “Medusa Beach Club” located near the beach.
Advertisement
Reports suggested that there were people dancing on a terrace that collapsed on top of another floor underneath. The exact reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained.
Soon after receiving information, authorities launched a search and rescue operation. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Spanish PM Expresses Condolences Over Deaths
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expresses his condolences to the victims' families after what he called a "terrible collapse".
Advertisement
In a post of X, PM Sanchez wrote, "I have just spoken with the president @MargaProhens and with the mayor of the city,
@JaimeMartinez, to whom I have conveyed the willingness of the Government of Spain to collaborate with all the means and personnel that are necessary. I want to send my condolences to the families of the deceased and my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured."
Advertisement
Published May 24th, 2024 at 07:42 IST