Advertisement

New Delhi: Four people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries after a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca in Spain, media reports said.

The injured were admitted to local hospitals.

The accident took place in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists, news agency AP reported. According to media reports, the structure also housed a restaurant called “Medusa Beach Club” located near the beach.

Advertisement

Reports suggested that there were people dancing on a terrace that collapsed on top of another floor underneath. The exact reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

Soon after receiving information, authorities launched a search and rescue operation. More details are awaited.

Advertisement

Spanish PM Expresses Condolences Over Deaths

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expresses his condolences to the victims' families after what he called a "terrible collapse".

Advertisement

In a post of X, PM Sanchez wrote, "I have just spoken with the president @MargaProhens and with the mayor of the city,

@JaimeMartinez, to whom I have conveyed the willingness of the Government of Spain to collaborate with all the means and personnel that are necessary. I want to send my condolences to the families of the deceased and my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured."