Spain Closes Airspace to US Planes Involved in Iran War, El Pais Says

MADRID: Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in attacks on Iran, ​a step beyond its previous denial of use ‌of jointly operated military bases, Spanish newspaper El País reported on Monday, citing military sources.

The closure of its airspace, ​which forces military planes to bypass NATO ​member Spain en route to their targets ⁠in the Middle East, does not include ​emergency situations, El Pais added.

The Spanish Ministry of ​Defence did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"This decision is part of the decision already made by ​the Spanish government not to participate in ​or contribute to a war which was initiated unilaterally and ‌against ⁠international law," Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said during an interview with radio Cadena Ser when asked if the decision to close Spain's airspace could ​worsen relations ​with the ⁠United States.

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been one of the most ​vocal opponents of the U.S. and ​Israeli ⁠attacks on Iran, describing them as reckless and illegal.

President Donald Trump has threatened to cut trade with ⁠Madrid ​for denying the U.S. use ​of Spain's bases in the war.