'Spain is a Terrible Partner in NATO, They Don't Pay': Trump Says US Doesn't Want To Do Business With Madrid Anymore

Washington: President Donald Trump sharply criticized Spain on Wednesday, labeling the country a poor ally in NATO and directing officials to sever all trade relations with Madrid, including limiting visits.

In remarks that underscored ongoing tensions over defense spending and alliance commitments, Trump said he had not engaged with Spanish leaders and viewed further cooperation as futile.

"I spoke to Italy... I didn't speak to Spain. Spain is a wasted cause," Trump stated. "We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way. I'd like you to cut it off," he said.

He continued, "Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate. They don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, please. Including visits, okay? We don't want anything to do. Watch them come running back. Oh, they'll come running back..."

Advertisement

The comments reflect the president's long-standing emphasis on burden-sharing within NATO, where he has repeatedly pressed member states to meet or exceed the 2% of GDP defense spending target. Trump has frequently highlighted what he sees as under-contribution by certain allies, arguing it disadvantages American taxpayers and weakens the alliance's overall strength.

While the administration has not immediately detailed specific measures to implement a trade cutoff, such a move would represent a significant escalation in bilateral relations between the U.S. and Spain, a longtime NATO member and trading partner. Spain currently hosts key U.S. military assets, including naval facilities at Rota.

Advertisement