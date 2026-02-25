'Special, Auspicious, Deeply Personal…’: For Indian Diaspora, PM Modi's Israel Visit Rekindles Memories

Jerusalem (Israel): The streets of Jerusalem on Wednesday carry a familiar buzz with tricolours tucked into shopfronts, community leaders coordinating welcome gatherings, and conversations in Hindi echoing through neighbourhoods where the Indian community forms a visible presence ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival for his two-day state visit to Israel.

With Prime Minister arriving in Israel for his second visit, members of the Indian diaspora say the moment feels both historic and deeply personal.

For many, the visit is more than a diplomatic engagement and is a reminder of how far India-Israel ties have come since 2017, when PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to set foot in the country.

"We are very happy. A warm welcome to our Narendra Modiji," says Laxmi Narayana, who moved from Hyderabad to Israel for work. "When he came in 2017, it was the first time. Now this is the second time. It feels special."

He speaks with visible pride about the camaraderie between Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"When we hear our Prime Minister's name mentioned with Bibi Netanyahu, we are very happy. We expect more friendship and a stronger relationship between Israel and India," he added.

Across construction sites, agricultural fields and hospitality hubs, thousands of Indian workers have built new lives in Israel in recent years. For them, the growing partnership between the two nations has translated into tangible opportunities.

Banala Gangadhar, President of the Israel Telangana Association, describes the anticipation as long-awaited.

"We have been waiting for Modi ji's visit for a long time. After his first visit, the friendship between India and Israel became strong. It will become even stronger in the future," he said.

He notes that increasing numbers of Indians are arriving in Israel for employment in sectors ranging from construction to agriculture.

"Since Modi ji's visit, many people have come here to Israel in various sectors like construction, agriculture, and hospitality. In the future as well, our relations will be good, and many more people will come here. It will be beneficial for everyone - for India, for Israel, and for the whole world," he said.

Srinivas, who has lived in Israel for five years, calls the day "auspicious".

"What he promised after the first visit has now been proven. Thousands of people from India are coming here to work in every sector," he said, adding that "The Israeli people consider us like brothers, like family."

For Prakash, also from Hyderabad, the symbolism of the visit stands out.

"Narendra Modi ji was the first Prime Minister to come to Israel. The bond between India and Israel should grow even stronger," he says, describing the day as "great" for the community.

Paska Sudhakar echoes the same sentiment, noting that "Israeli people respect Indian people a lot."

"We are very happy that Modi garu is coming," he says, expressing hope that the visit will further cement ties between the two nations.

Beyond policy and protocol, the visit carries emotional weight for the diaspora -- a sense of recognition and connection to their homeland. As India and Israel continue to deepen cooperation in defence, technology, agriculture and innovation, for these expatriates, the relationship is also about identity, belonging and shared futures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, embarked on a two-day state visit to Israel from February 25 to February 26 at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with Netanyahu aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors.