Published 22:41 IST, June 29th 2024

Sri Lanka's election commission directs authorities to prepare for presidential polls

Sri Lanka's election commission has asked authorities to prepare for the Presidential election in the coming months, a media report said on Saturday. The election commission had earlier declared that the presidential polls would be held somewhere between September 17 and October 16.

Sri Lanka
Representative image. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
