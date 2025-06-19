Sri Lanka 'Temporarily' Relocates its Embassy in Tehran to Rasht in Northern Iran Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism has issued an advisory for its nationals in Iran, stating that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Tehran has been temporarily relocated due to the prevailing situation.

This move comes amid escalating military tensions between Iran and Israel.

In a statement, the ministry announced that the new address of the embassy is:

Amini Villa, Kohestan Alley, Imam Khomeini Street, Owlom, Masal, Rasht.

Rasht is the most populous city in northern Iran.

For the convenience of Sri Lankans in Iran, the ministry has also provided three contact numbers:

+98 939 205 5161

+98 991 205 7522

+98 936 636 0260

Additionally, Sri Lankans in need of assistance or wishing to leave Iran are urged to contact the embassy using the numbers above. The ministry has also provided an email address: slembiran@yahoo.com.

Earlier, reports said that Sri Lanka has closed its embassy in Tehran due to security concerns following attacks near its premises. Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath had also confirmed it in Parliament two days ago.

35 Sri Lankans reside in Iran including embassy staff and 8 students, officials said.

The Sri Lankan government has also stopped sending workers to Israel amid rising tensions, officials said. More than 20,000 Sri Lankans are living in Israel, as per reports.

Meanwhile, in the conflict between Iran and Israel, civilian casualties continue to rise on both sides. Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian infrastructure and high-ranking officials, while Iranian missile and drone attacks have hit apartment buildings and even the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

On Wednesday, Iran rejected U.S. calls for de-escalation and warned Washington against interference. “Our recommendation to the U.S. is to at least stand by, if they do not wish to stop Israel's aggression,” a senior Iranian official stated.