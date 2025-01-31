Sri Lankan President Vows To Return Land In Jaffna To Tamil Owners

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has assured the northern Tamil community that lands held by the military will be returned to their rightful owners soon. During his visit to Jaffna, the northern capital, Dissanayake emphasised that land belonging to the people should remain with them.

The president's statement comes after decades of land seizures for military purposes, dating back to the 1980s conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Since 2015, some lands have been released to their private owners, but many still remain under military control.

Dissanayake acknowledged the government's authority to acquire land for development projects or security purposes but stressed that alternative land should be provided to those affected. The president's commitment to returning land to its rightful owners is a significant step towards addressing the long-standing grievances of the Tamil community.

However, the visit was not without controversy, as unemployed graduates from Jaffna held a protest outside the Jaffna District Secretariat, calling on Dissanayake and his government to address the lack of job opportunities. The protesters vowed to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met.