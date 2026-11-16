'Still in State of War': Iran's Deputy FM Says Tehran Prepared for Diplomacy, Blockade or Military Action with US

Tehran: Iran is prepared for three possible scenarios in its dealings with the United States — diplomacy, economic blockade and military aggression — Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, asserting that Tehran remains in a state of war. In a televised interview with Iran's official state news agency IRNA on Sunday, Gharibabadi said Washington had repeatedly demonstrated a lack of commitment to diplomatic engagements, making it difficult for Tehran to trust the United States at the negotiating table.

"The US has shown its bad faith at least three times over the past year and a half. This shows that the US cannot be trusted at the diplomacy table," Gharibabadi said. Citing examples, he referred to the 12-day war and the 40-day war, both of which, he said, occurred while negotiations were underway, and to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding, which lasted no more than two weeks.

Outlining Tehran's conditions for an agreement with Washington, Gharibabadi said Iran's key demands included a permanent end to the war on all fronts, an end to the US-imposed economic blockade, resolution of the issue of Iran's blocked assets and the lifting of certain sanctions, including those targeting the oil sector.

He also said the new US military equipment and forces deployed in the region following the previous understanding must be addressed, with Washington required to take practical steps on the matter. Gharibabadi said Iran's proposal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz initially envisaged a seven-day timeline, which was reduced to two days following consultations with mediators over the past two months.

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"This means the measures could be carried out within two days and ultimately lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," he said, adding that the proposal was currently on the table. However, he maintained that differences over the implementation of commitments continued to prevent the two sides from finalising an agreement.

"These proposals are not operational from our perspective, because if even one of those issues I mentioned is not implemented at the current stage, fundamentally no understanding can be reached. Even if an understanding is formed, it would be unstable," Gharibabadi said.

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Describing Iran's current situation, the Deputy Foreign Minister rejected the characterisation of the situation as "neither war nor peace", saying that, in his personal assessment, Tehran legally remained in a state of war. "My personal belief is that from a legal perspective, we are still in a state of war and not in a neither-war-nor-peace situation," he said.

He further maintained that Iran had not initiated the conflict and had acted in self-defence. "We did not start the war. The Islamic Republic of Iran has fundamentally not been warmongering. The war happened and we defended ourselves. We have always been in a position of self-defence," he said.

Gharibabadi also said that if Washington wanted to pursue diplomacy, it was responsible for rebuilding Tehran's trust. "The second path is diplomacy. So if the US is to move toward diplomacy, it is the US that must win the trust of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said. Separately, criticising Washington's reliance on economic sanctions, Gharibabadi described the US maximum-pressure policy as a failed approach, arguing that it had failed to achieve its objectives during Trump's first term.

"This is nothing new; only the names change, but in reality they are the same failed policies," he said. Acknowledging that sanctions affected the lives of ordinary Iranians, he argued that their consequences for the global economy, energy markets and financial markets, as well as the United States itself, were considerably greater.