Stone Age Discovery: Why Did an Ancient European Culture Bury 77 People Without Skulls?

Like much of human history, the final chapters of the Stone Age were marked by crises, conflicts, and intimate death rituals—many of which remain deeply shrouded in mystery.

Yet, a grim discovery at an ancient settlement in Slovakia has stunned archaeologists, standing out even within the cryptic and occasionally brutal context of the Neolithic era.

In 2022, researchers uncovered a scene reminiscent of a horror movie near the Slovakian town of Vráble. While excavating a 7,000-year-old settlement, they found the remains of at least 77 headless human skeletons. The bones were found haphazardly strewn across two ditches that encircled one of the local neighborhoods.

Exploring Europe's Earliest Farming Communities

The ancient site belonged to the Linear Pottery Culture (LBK), which represents Europe's earliest farming communities. This culture originated in the Carpathian basin and spread throughout Central Europe roughly 7,500 years ago.

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The sprawling settlement contains hundreds of dwellings, including post-built longhouses divided into three distinct neighborhoods, with each section covering nearly 40 acres.

However, researchers discovered that this village was also heavily inhabited by the dead. As of August 2025, the remains of 112 individuals have been identified, though experts fully expect this number to rise significantly as further studies continue.



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Metric Settlement Details Site Age Approximately 7,000 to 7,500 years old Culture Linear Pottery Culture (LBK) — Europe's earliest farmers Size & Layout ~120 acres total (Three distinct 40-acre neighborhoods) Identified Remains 112 individuals (reported as of August 2025) The Mass Grave 77+ headless skeletons haphazardly strewn in twin ditches Key Oddity All skulls missing, except for a single child's skeleton



The Mystery of the Missing Skulls

Some of the individuals at the site were interred in traditional burial pits located near the houses. They were sent to their eternal rest alongside traditional "grave goods," such as ceramic vessels, blades, and offerings of young sheep.

In contrast, the south-west neighborhood is unique; it is the only section surrounded by a pair of ditches where inhabitants deposited their dead. While these skeletons were found in varying states of preservation, their skulls are mysteriously missing. The lone exception is a single child placed among the adults, whose skull remained fully intact.

Did these seemingly mutilated remains result from raw violence, as modern sensitivities might lead us to assume?

"In contrast, we have evidence that the interments – which appear unusual to us – were part of social practices, which structured local and supra-regional relationships and are only limited signs of conflict and crisis," says Martin Furholt, an archaeologist at Kiel University in Germany and the study's lead author.

Furthermore, skeletal markings reveal that the heads were carefully cut away using sharp tools, rather than being sloppily or forcefully chopped off with blunt instruments.

"First analyses suggest, above all, that violent 'decapitations' were not conducted here, but rather skillful removals of the skulls," explains Katharina Fuchs, a biological anthropologist at Kiel University.

Ritual, Sacrifice, or Ancient Warfare?

Evidence from other European sites of the same era points to a wide range of possibilities, including head-hunting practices. Alternatively, these individuals may have been victims of human sacrifice, or perhaps their heads were captured in a symbolic theft of personhood.

Traces of extreme violence have been documented at other LBK settlements across the region, including the wholesale slaughter of what appear to be entire families. Other groups seemingly tortured their enemies by breaking their legs before execution. Elsewhere, Neolithic grave diggers chopped bodies into tiny pieces, while some groups collected skull caps.

Then again, these burials may have carried a magical or ceremonial purpose, dedicated to ancestors or deities in a world believed to be ruled by gods and spirits. What remains certain is that headless burials were widespread across Neolithic Europe, proving it was a well-established custom.

"We must assume that these practices were embedded in completely different contexts of meaning than those of modern societies," Furholt notes. "This is what makes an interpretation of them so challenging."

Unearthing the Rest of the Story

Future research will involve deep analyses of the bones and accompanying artifacts to uncover demographic clues, lifestyles, and biological relationships among the deceased.

Additionally, more headless skeletons could still be waiting to be found, as nearly 160 meters (520 feet) of the extensive ditch system remain completely unexplored. The missing skulls themselves might also surface eventually, perhaps hidden within the settlement's houses or buried deeper in the trenches.

We can only hope Hollywood has it wrong, and that unearthing these ancient, potentially consecrated remains won't trigger a global curse that requires a whip-wielding archaeologist to solve.