‘Stood Test Of Times’: India-Israel Upgrade Ties To Special Strategic Partnership; FTA Nears Conclusion

Jerusalem [Israel]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India and Israel have decided to elevate their ties to the level of Special Strategic partnership. He further noted how the discussions between focussed on giving a new direction and speed to the ties between the two countries.

Addressing a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Netanyahu for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation.

Referring to being conferred the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, PM Modi said he dedicates the honour to 140 crore Indians and to the enduring friendship between India and Israel.

He said, "Our relationship is based on a strong foundation of deep trust, shared democratic values... Our ties have stood the test of times. Today, we have taken the historic decision to elevate our time-tested partnership to the status of a Special Strategic Partnership. This decision reflects the vision of both countries."

"We will soon give final shape to a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement," PM said.

"We have decided to establish a critical and emerging technology partnership. I am happy that an agreement has been signed for the use of UPI in Israel. We will further our work in civil nuclear energy and space fields. Together, we will develop future-ready farming solutions. We will work on creating villages of excellence," he said.

PM Modi further noted how the meeting today saw discussions to give the cooperation a new direction and accelerate momentum.

PM Modi said, "India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form. We will continue to fight against terrorism and its supporters...We will proceed together on IMEC and I2U2..."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that India and Israel have decided to hold a government-to-government (G2G) meeting in India at the earliest opportunity, adding that he looks forward to bringing the distinguished ministers present for the engagement.

Addressing the joint press breiefing Netanyahu hailed the visit by PM Modi and underlined how the two brilliant talents of the two countries can come together. "The meeting of minds and hearts that we have had here will continue", he added.

The historic meeting between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu saw collaborations on the fronts of high-tech artificial intelligence, quantum computing, economic, diplomatic and security collaboration.

These included MoUs on geophysical exploration, development of national maritime heritage complex in Lothal, fisheries and aquaculture and the declaration of intent in the field of horizon scanning among others.

PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu held high-level delegation-level talks in Jerusalem today, marking a significant moment in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.