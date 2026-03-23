'Stop, Truck 1, Stop': Chilling Audio Captures ATC Panic During Air Canada Collision At New York's LaGuardia Airport

New Delhi: Moments before an Air Canada Express regional jet struck a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia airport on Monday morning, an air traffic controller was recorded frantically ordering ‘Truck 1’ to stop.

“Stop, stop, stop! Truck 1,” an air traffic controller can be heard shouting.

The incident took place when an CRJ-900 plane, carrying 80 passengers, struck ​the fire truck at a speed of about 24 miles ​per hour (39 kph), Flightradar24 said.

The collision resulted in numerous injuries and also prompted a full-scale emergency response and a temporary halt in flight operations and diversion of incoming aircrafts.

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As per early visuals and reports from the scene, the aircraft sustained severe damage to its cockpit. The jet was ⁠operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner.

‘Stop Truck 1, stop!’

As the emergency unfolded, viral social media footage from the control tower documented the chaos, highlighting a series of frantic alerts and aborted landings as controllers struggled to halt all runway traffic.

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The audio begins routinely, with clearance given to a ground unit stating, “Truck 1 and Company, cross 4 at Delta."

Shockingly, seconds later, the urgency takes over where the controller can be heard repeating “Stop, stop, stop, stop, truck 1, stop,” followed by, “Stop, truck 1, stop.”

At the same time, aircraft were pulled away from danger. “Delta 2603, go around, runway heading 2000,” the controller instructs, signalling an aborted landing.

Moments after the collision, the controller tells another aircraft, “I see you colliding with a vehicle just hold position.”

Within seconds of the impact, the scale of the emergency becomes clear.

“Runway 4 is closed,” one exchange confirms, followed by repeated calls that “runway 4-2-2 is closed at this time.”

The situation escalates further with a final message: “LaGuardia Airport is closed at this time.”

Ground stop for all planes

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the New York airport, Reuters reported, citing a notice from the regulator.

The FAA notice showed that the reason for the halt at ​the airport was an emergency and there was a ​high probability of an extension, without specifying any details.

In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said operations at the airport could be impacted until 1800 GMT, without providing further details on the nature of the emergency, according to Reuters.

Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show damage to the nose section of the aircraft.