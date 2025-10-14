Strategic Partnership On Mind, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa Calls On PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, here in the national capital on Tuesday. The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and also planted a sapling. The two leaders shook hands and expressed warmth and bonhomie upon their meeting at the Hyderabad House.

They also planted a sapling together. Earlier today, President Ukhnaa laid a wreath and paid tributes at the Rajghat along with several members of the Mongolian delegation. He signed the guest book and was presented with a bust and a book by Mahatma Gandhi. The Mongolian President arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit.

He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and lauded his "warm sentiments" on advancing the strategic partnership between the countries.

"Reinforcing the deep civilizational bonds between our countries. President Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. He was accorded a Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome at the airport. Warmly received by MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X on Monday.

Ukhnaa is being accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives. This is Ukhnaa's first visit to India in his capacity as Head of State of Mongolia. Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955.