Strengthening Typhoon Matmo Triggers Mass Evacuation In China

Bangkok: Typhoon Matmo strengthened ahead of making landfall Sunday in China, prompting the government to evacuate 150,000 people from southern Guangdong province.

The storm had maximum sustained wind speeds of 151 kph (94 mph) on Sunday morning, according to China’s National Meteorological Center. It is expected to make landfall around midday. The weather authority issued a red-level typhoon warning, the highest in its system.

Hainan province, which is also in the pathway of the storm, cancelled flights and shut down public transport and businesses starting Saturday in preparation for the storm.

Guangdong province, whose southwestern parts will be hit, evacuated 151,000 people, according to official media The Paper. Macau, which is not in the storm's direct path, said classes and tutoring sessions will not be held due to weather conditions.