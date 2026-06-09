Strongest Earthquake In Nearly 150 Years Hits Off Cuba, Shakes Mexico, Florida

Havana: A historically strong earthquake struck off Cuba's northwest coast on Monday, according to official reports, shaking parts of Cuba, Mexico and ​Florida that are typically not prone to quakes.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) measured ‌the quake at a magnitude 6.1 at a shallow depth of 26 km (16 miles) and its epicenter 104 km west-northwest of Mantua, Cuba, about two to four hours by car from the ​capital Havana.

Monday's earthquake was unusual for this area of the Caribbean, said ​Paul Earle, a seismologist at the USGS, noting that the quake occurred ⁠within a tectonic plate, where earthquakes are usually more scattered and less frequent ​than when they occur along plate boundaries.

An earthquake this strong had not hit within 322 ​km (200 miles) of Monday's quake since 1880, when a 6.0 temblor hit near San Cristobal, Cuba, said Earle.

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Authorities have not yet reported any major damage or casualties, but the quake spiked concern ​in Cuba, where decades of economic crisis have left buildings in severe disrepair. Ongoing ​widespread blackouts across the region have made communications difficult.

"It felt strong. I had never felt anything ‌like ⁠that," said Yusmila Hernandez, 44, at her home in Pinar del Rio, in western Cuba.

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"People ran outside, everyone scared. I can’t even explain it. It felt like no earthquake has ever felt here before," Hernandez said.

USGS reported that shaking was also felt in Florida. ​In Mexico, the quake ​was felt in the ⁠tourist hubs of Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum on the country's Yucatan peninsula. Residents and workers in Cancun's city center, ​unaccustomed to strong quakes, evacuated buildings.