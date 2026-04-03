Suicide Bomber Rams Explosive-Laden Vehicle into Pakistan Police Station in Bannu, Kills 5

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police station in the Bannu district of northwestern Pakistan late Thursday, killing at least five people and wounding several others, local police chief Rafi Ullah said.

Pakistan often accuses Afghanistan of providing safe haven to militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan, especially the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.

The group is separate from but allied with the Afghan Taliban, which took over Afghanistan in 2021 following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led troops. Kabul denies the charge.