Sushila Karki to Assume Charge as Nepal Interim PM Tomorrow, Cabinet Expansion on Same Day

Kathmandu: The newly appointed interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki, is set to formally assume charge of office on Sunday and is also likely to announce the expansion of her cabinet the same day, sources related to this development told ANI on Saturday.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal met the injured Gen Z protesters at the civil hospital on Saturday. A huge press pool and supporters were seen surrounding the PM's convoy.

Karki was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests.

Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Karki for taking over as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal.



In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters.”

On Friday, Nepal's Parliament was formally dissolved, and fresh elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026, hours after former Karki was sworn in as the country's new interim PM.

Announcing the decision, the President's Office said the dissolution was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm (local time), marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls.

Karki, who took oath earlier in the day at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu, became the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in Nepal.

The President's Office said the new cabinet has been mandated to restore order and prepare the ground for elections to the Federal Parliament on March 5 next year.