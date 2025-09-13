'Nepal is a Close Friend of India; Confident PM Sushila Karki Will Pave Way for Peace, Stability, Prosperity': PM Modi In Manipur | Image: DD, X

Imphal, Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to Nepal for a bright future after Sushila Karki was appointed caretaker Prime Minister of the interim government, following the collapse of the KP Sharma Oli government. He expressed confidence that Karki would pave the way for peace and stability in a country currently gripped by chaos and unrest due to the Gen Z protest.

Addressing the public in Imphal, PM Modi said, "Today, from the land of Manipur, I extend greetings to my colleagues in Nepal. Nepal is a close friend of India. We are connected by shared history and faith, and we are moving forward together."

Congratulating Sushila Karki on her appointment as interim Prime Minister of Nepal, the Prime Minister said, "On behalf of the people of India, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Sushila Karki ji on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal. Sushila ji's appointment as the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal is a powerful example of women's empowerment."

He also praised the people of Nepal, particularly the youth, for their efforts toward the betterment of the country and wished Nepal a bright future amid its "new rise".

"Today, I commend every person in Nepal who has upheld democratic values despite such an unstable environment. In recent days, Nepal's youth have been working hard to clean and paint the country's roads. I have seen their pictures on social media. Their positive thinking and efforts are not only inspiring but also a clear indication of Nepal's resurgence. I wish Nepal all the best for its bright future," Modi said.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi congratulated Sushila Karki for taking over as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters."

On Friday, Nepal's Parliament was formally dissolved, and fresh elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026, hours after former Chief Justice Karki was sworn in as the country's new interim PM.

Announcing the decision, the President's Office said the dissolution was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm (local time), marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls.

Karki, who took oath earlier in the day at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu, became the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in Nepal.

The newly appointed interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki, is set to formally assume charge of office on Sunday and is also likely to announce the expansion of her cabinet the same day, sources related to this development told ANI on Saturday.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests.

The Himalayan nation of Nepal is shifting towards a state of normalcy after days of violent protest, as the nationwide curfew had been ended on Saturday, a day after the former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister.

PM Modi's Manipur Visit

He made these statements from Manipur, where he is visiting to inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal. These include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building, the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, and Ima Markets—unique all-women markets—in four districts.

PM Modi arrived in Imphal after visiting Churachandpur, where he spoke to various ethnic groups, urging them to shun violence and work toward restoring peace in the state. He stated that a new dawn of hope and confidence is emerging in the northeastern state.