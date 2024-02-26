Updated February 26th, 2024 at 21:56 IST
Sweden Set to Join NATO as Hungary's Parliament Votes in Favour of Membership Bid
Nearly two years after it first applied to join NATO, the final hurdle to Sweden's membership bid has been cleared following a vote by the Hungarian Parliament.
Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson with Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban. | Image:AP
Advertisement
BUDAPEST: The Hungarian Parliament, with a 188-6 vote, has approved Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), clearing the last hurdle for Stockholm to join the alliance nearly two years after it decided to apply for the same alongside Finland. Finland's membership bid was cleared last year.
Advertisement
Published February 26th, 2024 at 21:51 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Sports 15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.