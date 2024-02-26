English
Sweden Set to Join NATO as Hungary's Parliament Votes in Favour of Membership Bid

Nearly two years after it first applied to join NATO, the final hurdle to Sweden's membership bid has been cleared following a vote by the Hungarian Parliament.

Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson with Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban. | Image:AP
BUDAPEST: The Hungarian Parliament, with a 188-6 vote, has approved Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), clearing the last hurdle for Stockholm to join the alliance nearly two years after it decided to apply for the same alongside Finland. Finland's membership bid was cleared last year. 

 

Published February 26th, 2024

