Nepal Thanks India for Flood Aid During Foreign Secretary Misri’s Kathmandu Visit; Key Outcomes of the Official Visit

Kathmandu: Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid an official visit to Nepal on 4–5 November 2026 at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.

During the visit, Misri called on Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed warm greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two sides reviewed the broad range of bilateral engagement and discussed possible outcomes and initiatives linked to the upcoming visit of the Nepali Prime Minister to India.

Misri also held separate meetings with Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, and Minister for Infrastructure Development Sunil Lamsal.

On 4 November, the two Foreign Secretaries led delegation-level talks that assessed ongoing cooperation across multiple sectors and explored ways to further deepen the mutually beneficial India–Nepal partnership.

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Misri additionally interacted with Nepali parliamentarians, including members of the India–Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism.

Nepali leaders expressed gratitude for India’s prompt and substantial humanitarian and technical assistance following the Rasuwa–Bhotekoshi floods. Both sides noted with satisfaction the steady expansion of cooperation in traditional areas such as trade and commerce, development partnership, hydropower, physical connectivity, border management, energy, and people-to-people ties, as well as emerging fields including start-ups, digital connectivity, artificial intelligence, and sports. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to comprehensive strengthening of bilateral relations.

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The visit continues the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges aimed at advancing the close friendship and cooperation between India and Nepal.