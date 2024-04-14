Advertisement

Sydney, Australia: Republic World has accessed chilling CCTV footage capturing the horrific mass stabbing incident that sent shockwaves through Sydney's busy shopping centre on Saturday. The distressing video showed a man in a black t-shirt going on a rampage through the crowded premises, brandishing a knife. People were seen running to save their lives inside the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with Saturday afternoon shoppers. After the incident, authorities swiftly initiated a lockdown of the mall and issued urgent advisories urging the public to steer clear of the area.

#BREAKING | Sydney Mall Stabbing: CCTV Captures Moment of Attack



Hundreds Evacuated From Sydney Bondi Junction Mall After Multiple Stabbings, 1 Shot Dead by the Police, 10 Feared Dead#sydneymassstabbing #SydneyMallStabbing #CCTVFootage pic.twitter.com/leGUA5vabo — Republic (@republic)

Videos on social media showed many ambulances and police cars around the shopping centre, and people streaming out.

Meanwhile, authorities in Sydney have launched a police operation at Westfield Bondi Junction following a series of stabbings this afternoon. Several people were reportedly injured in the incident. According to NSW Ambulance statements to news.au.com, seven individuals, including a mother and her child, have been rushed to hospitals in Sydney after the incident at Westfield Bondi Junction.

Advertisement

ABC TV in Australia reported that police evacuated shoppers at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction. A New South Wales ambulance spokesperson said that one of two alleged offenders had been shot by police and they were searching for the other, ABC reported. The spokesperson said people were still inside the shopping centre.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in a stabbing. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.

