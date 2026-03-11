'Symphony Of Destruction': US Bombers Take Off From UK Base Amid ‘Most Intense’ Day Of Iran War Warning | WATCH

New Delhi: Amid dramatic escalation of the middle east tensions, the silence of the Gloucestershire countryside is said to be reportedly shattered after a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer- unofficially dubbed the ‘Symphony of Destruction’ by its crew- took off for a high-stakes strike mission over Iran, as per multiple media reports.

Further reports also say that US B-1 and B-52 bombers are also reportedly operating from UK's Fairford.

The departure marks a significant escalation in Operation Epic Fury, as the U.S. shifts from long-range sorties originating in the continental United States to "surge" operations staged directly from British soil.

US Air Force B-52 strategic bombers arrive at RAF base

Earlier yesterday, the US Air Force had sent three B-52 Stratofortress bombers to the UK, the first time the aircraft type has arrived there since the onset of Operation Epic Fury, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

Advertisement

The strategic bombers landed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Monday, following the arrival of other long-range bombers at the base over the weekend, including three B-1 Lancer aircraft.

All about The B-52s

The B-52s, which have already been used in operations over Iran, have a combat range of 8,800 miles without the need for aerial refueling, allowing them to strike Iran directly from US mainland bases. Each B-52 is capable of carrying over 30 tons of ordnance.

Advertisement

Since entering service in 1955, the B-52 has become a cornerstone of US air power. The aircraft played a significant role in the Vietnam War and was also crucial during the Gulf War and the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Change in UK policy

The bombers' arrival follows a shift in British policy, as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reversed his previous opposition to the US conducting bombing missions from RAF bases.

Initially, the UK denied Washington’s request, citing international law, which drew criticism from the White House. Starmer later agreed to permit US operations for “specific and limited defensive purposes.”

US President Donald Trump criticized Starmer for his initial refusal, claiming the British leader was "not Winston Churchill" and that his hesitation forced US pilots to endure "many extra hours" of flight.

The "Most Intense" Day of Strikes

At the Pentagon, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Tuesday “will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran: The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever.”

Shortly before the statement, he said “the last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest amount of missiles they have fired yet.”

The rhetoric was equally sharp from Tehran. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was “definitely not looking for a ceasefire.”

“We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again,” he said.