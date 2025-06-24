Syringe Horror at France’s Music Fest: 145 Stabbed, 12 Arrested in Shocking Attack

France: Delinquents stabbed 145 people, including teen girls, with syringes during France's annual street music festival, Fêtes de la Musique, or World Music Day, this weekend. Police have arrested 12 suspects in the matter.

Following the hospitalization of several victims, the unsettling incident is under investigation by local and national law enforcement officials.

When Did The Attack Happen?

According to Mayor François Grosdidie, the attack happened at 9:15 pm on the Rue du Palais in Metz in northeastern France, when "unprecedented crowds" gathered on the streets on Saturday evening, for the Fete de la Musique.

Reports pointed out that in the excitement for the festival, people overlooked some posts on Snapchat and other social media sites warning of the strange syringe episode.

Authorities identified one of the suspects involved through the obtained security footage. “The municipal police identified him on Rue Serpenoise, arrested him, and made him available to the National Police and the Justice Department. I hope that the investigation, particularly through the examination of his cellphone, will lead to the identification of other attackers," said Grosdidie

While some victims were taken to the hospital for toxicological tests, investigations intensified after three individuals, including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, reported being stabbed in separate incidents across the city.

What Was Inside The Syringes?

The victims reported feeling unwell after the bizarre syringe attack, following which, the contents inside the syringes are under investigation to determine if date-rape drugs such as Rohypnol or GHB were used by attackers to render victims confused or unconscious and vulnerable to sexual assault.

Over 370 Taken Into Custody

In addition to the identified suspects, over 370 individuals were taken into custody during the festival for different offenses, out of these nearly 90 arrests occurred in Paris alone.