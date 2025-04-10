Pakistan Does Terrible Job Trying to Distance Itself from Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

New Delhi: In a desperate attempt to wash its hands off the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Pakistan has now started to distance itself from Tahawwur Rana, a key mastermind of Mumbai attacks and an ex-Pakistani Army medic. Pakistan’s Foreign Office released a statement, claiming Rana is not a Pakistani citizen anymore as he hasn't renewed his citizenship for over two decades.

In a video message, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said, “Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents in the last two decades. His Canadian nationality is very clear.”

This sudden clarification comes just as India is bringing back Rana, a 26/11 mastermind from the US on Thursday.

According to intelligence reports, Rana had deep links with Pakistan’s ISI and had extended support to the Pakistan Army. Now, with his return to India, Islamabad is worried that Rana might spill the beans on Pakistan’s direct role in plotting the Mumbai attacks. Pakistan is afraid that Rana could reveal the entire network from ISI’s involvement to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s coordination on ground. And that is exactly what has sent panic waves through Pakistan.

According to NIA's findings during the investigation into the Mumbai attacks, Rana maintained direct contact with Major Iqbal, a known ISI handler and one of the key masterminds behind 26/11. It was a clear indication of how Pakistan's state machinery was involved in planning mass murder on Indian soil.

Rana’s Connection with Headley and Lashkar

Rana’s name first gained prominence due to his close association with David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who conducted recce of Mumbai locations before the attack. Investigators have long held that Rana was not just aware of Headley’s Lashkar-e-Taiba links, but he actively supported him in his operations.