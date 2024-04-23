Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 01:19 IST
Taiwan: Earthquake of Magnitude 6.0 Strikes Region Day After Multiple Quakes
A day after multiple tremors hits Taiwan, the region was hit with yet another earthquake on Tuesday.
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Taipei: A day after multiple tremors hits Taiwan, the region was hit with yet another earthquake today. The latest Taiwan earthquake is said to be of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale, according to the Central Weather administration. The quake on Tuesday occurred at 2:26 am (1826 GMT), according a report on AFP. No damage, injuries or loss of life have been reported so far.
This is a developing story.
