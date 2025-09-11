'Taken Up Matter With Russian Authorities, Asking This Practice Be Ended': MEA Demands To End Taking Up Indian Recruitment Issue With Russia

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that India has taken up the matter of Indian nationals being recruited in the Russian Army with the authorities in both Delhi and Moscow, asking that the practice be ended and the nationals be released.

"Government has on several occasions over the past year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly", the statement highlighted. MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal further noted, "We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens. We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger".

Earlier in July, while responding to a query on the number of Indians in the Russian armed forces, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh had told Rajya Sabha that, “There were 127 Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, out of which the services of 98 individuals were discontinued as a result of sustained engagement between the Indian and Russian Governments on this matter, including at the highest levels. 13 Indian nationals remain in the Russian armed forces, out of which 12 individuals have been reported missing by the Russian side.”

He further added that the Russian authorities concerned have been urged to provide an update on all the remaining/missing individuals, and also ensure their safety, well-being, and early discharge. For those Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces whose services have been discontinued, the Indian Mission and Posts in Russia assisted them in their return to India, including through facilitation of travel documents and providing air tickets, wherever required.