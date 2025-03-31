Taliban Ally For Peace Prize? Imran Khan’s Nobel Nomination Raises Eyebrows

New Delhi: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts in advocating for human rights and democracy.

The Pakistan World Alliance announced the nomination, highlighting Imran Khan's efforts, who has been in prison since August 2023.

Imran Khan's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize has sparked significant controversy, particularly given his past associations with the Taliban.

Critics argue that his close ties with the group, which has been widely condemned for its human rights abuses, severely dents his image as a proponent of peace and democracy.

Imran Khan-Taliban Bonhomie

This is the same Taliban that Imran Khan supported, despite its record of regressive rule and human rights violations, particularly against women. The actions of Taliban were recently condemned in the UN Security Council earlier this month.

James Kariuki, the UK’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, endorsed calls to refer the Taliban’s human rights abuses to the International Court of Justice.

(Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations in Kabul/Image-AP)

Kariuki also drew attention to the harsh restrictions imposed on Afghan women by the Taliban, warning that if the group seeks international recognition, it must uphold human rights and address issues related to terrorism.

Imran Khan referred to the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in 2021 as “breaking the chains of slavery”.

(Imran Khan met Taliban delegation led by deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in 2020/Image-Pakistan PMO)

Experts suggest that under Imran Khan's leadership, Pakistan played a significant role in supporting the Taliban and helping it oust former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"The Afghan Taliban would not be where they are without the assistance of the Pakistanis," Douglas London, a former CIA counterterrorism chief for South and Southwest Asia was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

On multiple occasions, Imran Khan has advocated for a cooperative bilateral relationship with Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.

Imran Khan Played Role in Pulwama Terrorist Attack?

Imran Khan has firmly denied any involvement of his government in the terrorist attack that occurred in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, which resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Pulwama attack in Feb 2019/ Image-ANI)

However, a year later, Pakistan’s Minister Fawad Chaudhry described the Pulwama attack as a “success” under Imran Khan's government.

“The success we achieved in Pulwama under Imran Khan's leadership is an achievement of the entire nation (qaum),” Chaudhry stated in the National Assembly in 2020, directly contradicting Imran Khan's earlier claims.

Has Nobel Peace Prize Fallen This Far From Grace?

Several social media users on the social media platform X expressed disappointment over the Imran Khan’s nomination for the peace prize.

“Will the prize now be awarded for harboring terrorists and empowering mass murderers? Surely, the Nobel Peace Prize hasn’t fallen this far from grace,” a user who goes by the name RAShahzaddk wrote.