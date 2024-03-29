×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Afghan Women's Lives at Risk as Taliban Declares Stoning for Adultery: Report

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Taliban, declared that the Taliban would resume publicly stoning women to death.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Taliban lash, detain Afghan girls for violating dress code
Afghan Women's Lives at Risk | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: 'Women in Afghanistan will be stoned to death for adultery', the Taliban has reportedly announced. If reports are to be believed, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Taliban, last Saturday declared through a voice message broadcast on state TV that the Taliban would resume publicly stoning women to death.

In a video accessed by the Telegraph, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada underlined that the women's rights advocated by the international community were incompatible with the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

Advertisement

"You say it's a violation of women's rights when we stone them to death. But we will soon implement the punishment for adultery. We will flog women in public. We will stone them to death in public," he reportedly said in the voice message. 

"The Taliban's work did not end with the takeover of Kabul, it has only just begun," Akhundzada added.F

Advertisement

For the unversed, Afghan women have encountered significant hurdles since the Taliban regained control in 2021. They've been deprived of fundamental rights such as education, employment, and participation in public life.

According to a UN report, the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan has been described as the "worst globally." The policies implemented by the Taliban government, rooted in their strict interpretation of Islam, have led to conditions that resemble “gender apartheid.”

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

a few seconds ago
TMC Delgation at ECI Office

TMC Seeks EC Help

2 minutes ago
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojshala Temple History

3 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

9 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

11 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

13 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

14 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

17 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

19 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

21 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

23 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

23 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

24 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

24 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

24 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

25 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo